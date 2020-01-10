How can investors do business here, HC asks govt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The failure to provide police protection to a business firm as ordered by the court is a “shame” on the state police, observed the Kerala High Court. If this is the situation, how can the government ensure ease of doing business in Kerala? How can the investors do business here, the court asked.

Justice P B Suresh Kumar made the observation on Thursday when a contempt of court petition filed by Theresa Jose, proprietor of Cochin Granites, Muvattupuzha, against Kerala Police for not complying with the court’s order to provide protection.

The petitioner had secured the contract for supplying and laying Kota stones at Government Higher Secondary School at Kumily. While the registered head-load workers of the company started unloading the materials, the trade union leaders obstructed. Later, she sought police protection and the High Court had granted it. Though the court issued repeated directions, the police did not comply with them, stated the petition.

The Circle Inspector of Kumily police station appeared in person before the court. The court flayed the police for not implementing the order. The court observed that though an order directing to provide police protection to Muthoot employees was issued, the police did not implement the order in its total spirit. The court noticed that only one police officer was posted at the venue of the ongoing strike by the trade union workers in Kochi.