Kerala to tie-up with private sector for public transport e-vehicles

Electric and hydrogen vehicles to form future of transport in Kerala, says principal secretary; KPMG India partner calls state’s EV policy a pioneering move

Delegates at the two-day ASCEND 2020 global investors meet, which began in Kochi on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Left government in the state may introduce e-vehicles in the public transport system in alliance with the private sector companies.

“In the three-wheeler sector, e-vehicles have great demand in Kerala. But the same kind of excitement is not visible in the two-wheeler sector. Since e-vehicles have immense possibility in the public transport system, we will try to tie up with the private sector in a franchisee model,” said K R Jyothilal, principal secretary, transport. He was speaking during the panel discussion on the ‘Projects on Mobility Development and Electric Vehicles’ as part of ASCEND 2020 conference here on Thursday. He also added that e-vehicles and hydrogen vehicles form the future of transportation in Kerala.

Elias George, partner and head of infrastructure, government and healthcare, KPMG in India, who chaired the discussion, said the government’s EV policy to introduce one million electric vehicles in the state by 2022 is a pioneering move. “What we need is more charging stations and the participation of private companies in setting up these,” he said.

According to B C Datta, vice-president, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the focus should be on the public transport system while migrating to electric vehicles. He said that the automobile industry is aiming for cleaner mobility.

“The industry stresses on improving environmental quality. The government should lend support to set up more charging units and battery production units so that more e-vehicle companies invest in Kerala, thereby increasing the customers. By 2025, fuel-powered vehicles and electric vehicles will be priced the same,” he added.

The planned 532km Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Semi High-Speed Rail project named Silver Line will attract many investors, said V Ajith Kumar, managing director, Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd. According to him, contracts worth `38,000 crore for electrical and system works, civil, high-speed freight trains and tourist trains, supply and operation of rail coaches, renewal power generation of around 300 MW, and power storage systems are open to investing. Around 350 coaches are needed for the project.

Website for NRK investment launched
The website of Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding Ltd, set up by the state government to attract investment from the Non-Resident Keralites, was launched here on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the chairman of the company, launched the website www.okih.org at the ASCEND 2020. The company was announced in the first Loka Kerala Sabha with the vision of ‘Global thought for local growth’ to ensure participation of Non-Resident Keralites in the state’s development and provide them reasonable and assured returns.

Kitex keen to set up industrial parks
Sabu M Jacob, managing director of Kitex Garments Ltd, said the group was keen to set up industrial parks in Kerala, after the ruling Left government announced it would allow private players to establish such parks in the state. “We are interested to set up three industrial parks — two in Ernakulam and one in Palakkad,” Sabu told TNIE. Asked if Kitex Garments would be the channel for such investment, he said he has not decided on the finer aspects. “This is now the thinking. We will finalise the details later,” Sabu said.

Eastern’s L2,500-cr affordable housing project
Buoyed by the government’s new reform steps and centre’s incentives for affordable housing market, Eastern Group’s real estate arm Nanma Properties on Thursday announced a H2,500-crore investment in an affordable housing project in the state. Navas Meeran, chairman of Eastern Group, handed over the letter of intent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the ASCEND 2020 Global Investors Meet . According to Nanma Properties managing director Asheen Panakkat, the plan is to construct homes in the price range of H20 lakh – H35 lakh, with average home sizes in the 700 sq ft – 1,000 sq ft range. In the first phase, the company plans to build about 7,500 residential units. Nanma Properties is planning to construct the affordable housing units in vertical format, considering the cost of land. The units will come up across multiple cities in Kerala.

