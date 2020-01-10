Home States Kerala

Maradu flats demolition: Section 144 to be in place in evacuation zone, says police

Police have said the house-to-house search will be carried out for ensuring 100 per cent evacuation of people residing in the zone.

Published: 10th January 2020 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Maradu

The Maradu flats in Ernakulam (File Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed on the land, water and in air in the evacuation zone of all the illegal waterfront apartment complexes to be demolished here on Saturday and Sunday, police said here on Friday.

On the eve of demolition of the two high-rises, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms, Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakhare also warned strong criminal and legal action will be taken if somebody tries to fly the drones in the area as itis "extremely dangerous" since the buildings are "charged".

Sakhare, the Kochi City Police Commissioner, said the "unique feature of this particular demolition" is that Section 144 will be imposed on land, on water and in air between 8 a.m and 4 p.m in the areas surrounding flats to be demolished.

He said water would be manned by boats of coastal police, land by 500 policemen plus 300 striker parties for crowd control and traffic control and no drones can fly.

"If somebody tries to fly, the drones will be shot down," he added.

Since all buildings have been charged with explosives, nobody shall fly drones in the evacuation zone with immediate effect, police said.

Police have said the house-to-house search will be carried out for ensuring 100 per cent evacuation of people residing in the zone.

People may witness the implosion from any place outside the evacuation zone, police had said in an advisory note issued two days ago.

Residents in the evacuation zone have been directed to switch off electricity and all appliances before leaving their homes.

They have also been advised to close all windows and doors to protect their houses from dust.

All traffic airborne, waterborne, land-based is prohibited in the evacuation zone, police have said. Any violation is extremely dangerous and shall attract legal action, police said.

Based on the warning siren sequence, traffic diversions will be regulated.

People may return to their homes once police remove barricades from the roads leading to evacuation zone.

The 19-floor H2O Holyfaith apartment complex having 90 flats and the Alfa Serene complex with 73 flats in its 17 and 12 floors twin towers would be demolished on Saturday in a gap between 11 am and 11.05 a.m.

While the 17-floor Jain Coral Cove apartment complex with 122 flats would be razed at 11 a.m on January 12, the Golden Kayaloram with 40 flats and 17 floors would be demolished at 2 p.m, authorities said.

A total of 343 waterfront flats were built in the complexes, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

The Supreme Court had in September 2019 directed demolition of the apartment complexes within 138 days, a timeline was given by the Kerala government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats demolition Kochi Kerala Section 144
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp