Kerala

NDRF’s regional operational centre yet to become a reality

The decision to set up the centre was taken considering the increasing incidents of natural disasters in the state and also to improve the state’s capacity to deal with the emergencies effectively.

Published: 10th January 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly three years have passed since the state government allotted land to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to set up a full-fledged operational centre in Kochi, but no concrete steps have been taken to make the centre fully functional amidst the recurring episodes of natural disasters.

It was in 2016 that the government allotted five-acre land at Irumpanam near Kakkanad to NDRF to set up a state-of-the-art regional operation centre. Though the initial process was completed quickly, procedures started to move at a snail’s pace in the latter stage and the NDRF couldn’t set up the facility in the last two years.  

“We have completed all the formalities, that include finalising the building plan, to start the works. The construction is expected to commence soon. Now we cannot specify when the works will get over,” said a senior NDRF officer.

As part of the project plan, the new regional response centre will have all sorts of high-tech equipment for rescue operations, in addition to a specially-trained team to deal with any kind of emergencies.

“Currently, the disaster response team has a camp in Thrissur. The state government had allotted the land in Ernakulam for setting up a permanent centre for the team,” said Sekhar Kuriakose, head of state disaster management committee.

In the last two years, the NDRF has been engaged in rescue activities at the landslide-hit areas in the state.
During the August 2018 floods, the NDRF launched one of its biggest operations in the country by deploying a total of 58 teams in the state to carry out search and rescue operations in the deadliest deluge in which over 200 people lost lives.

