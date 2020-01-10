Notices issued to makers of Koodathayi films

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Thamarassery Munsiff Court has issued notices to the producers who have announced their films and serials based on the controversial Koodathayi serial murder case in Kozhikode. The court intervened in a petition filed by Remo Roy and Renold Roy, the two children of Jollyamma Joseph, the prime accused in the Koodathayi case.

The court issued a notice to film producer Antony Perumbavoor to appear before the court on January 13. Similar notices were issued to Vamos Productions owner Dini Daniel and Flowers TV to stop promotion of works based on this story thread.

According to the plea, these works emotionally hurt the sentiments of the family. Antony Perumbavoor had earlier announced that they would take a movie starring Mohanlal as the investigating officer in the Koodathayi case. Producer Dini Daniel had also started the production of a similar film. Flowers TV was expected to telecast its first episode of a serial titled ‘Koodathayi’ on January 13.