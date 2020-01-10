Police arrest 4 CPM men for chaining Nobel laureate Michael Levitt’s boat

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Pulinkunnu police have arrested four CPM activists for chaining the houseboat hired by Noble laureate Michael Levitt at R Block in Kuttanad and leaving him stranded for three hours during Wednesday’s general strike.

The four — Sudheer, 45, Puthenchira, Pulinkunnu; Ajikumar, 42, Ajibhavan; Jolly, 52; and Sabu, 46, (all three of Kainakari) — are Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union activists, said Pulinkunnu Circle Inspector S Nizam.

Many boats were chained by the strike supporters on Wednesday, which evoked widespread criticism. State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran came down on the agitators and promised stringent action as the trade unions had exempted the tourism industry from the strike.