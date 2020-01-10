Home States Kerala

Roads dug up in Thrikkakara for piped gas to be restored by Jan 20

The municipality and IOAGPL had locked horns over the latter’s delay in repairing the roads it had dug up within the civic body’s limits to lay pipes for the project.

Published: 10th January 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Thursday directed officials of the Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL) to complete before January 20 the restoration of the roads that were dug up in Thrikkakara municipality for laying pipelines for the City Gas project.

“The officials concerned were asked to complete the repair work by  January 20. The restoration work should be completed in each ward within 15 days after laying the pipes,” Suhas said after the meeting he had called at his camp office on the day. Officials of IOAGPL and the civic body attended the meeting. With the issue sorted out, the project would now be implemented swiftly.

The work had been launched in six divisions under the municipality. Demanding restoration of the roads, the civic body authorities had asked the service providers to stop further work.

Meanwhile, Suhas also instructed IOAGPL to lay pipelines in six wards at a time. “Progress of the work should be monitored daily. A review meeting should also be convened at the collectorate once a week,” he said. Suhas said if IOAGPL fails in fulfilling any of its duties related to the restoration work of the roads, the municipality can recover the amount from agency’s security deposit.

Ajay Pillai, assistant head, IOAGPL piped gas project, Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Usha Praveen, secretary P S Shibu and standing committee members attended the meeting.

City gas in Thrikkakara in April

Officials of the Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd told the collector that the pipe-laying work at Thrikkakara would be over by April and that they are planning to give 40,000 connections covering 43 wards of the civic body.

“After this, IOAGPL plans to launch the project at Eloor municipality where we aim to provide 1 lakh connections by November,” said the officials.

