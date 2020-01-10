Sabarimala revenue shoots up to Rs 180 crore

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The aggregate revenue of Lord Ayyappa temple during the ongoing Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season here shot up to Rs 180.22 crore for the period ending January 8. Travancore Devaswom Board member K S Ravi told TNIE that gross revenue during the corresponding period in 2018-2019 and 2017-2018 was Rs 161.89 crore and Rs 189.45 crore, respectively.

With the counting of coins now over, aggregate income during the ongoing pilgrimage season will be marginally higher than the 2017-2018 pilgrimage season, Ravi said.

Of the total revenue, income from sale of aravana prasadam stood at Rs 89.59 crore as against the Rs 58.01 crore during the year ago period, he said. Revenue from appam prasadam came to Rs 12.69 crore. Total hundi collection, barring the coins, stood at Rs 72.87crore. Income from ‘neyyabhishekam’ coupon sale stood at Rs 1.81 crore during the period under review as against the Rs 1.45 crore during the same period in the last season. Similarly, accommodation facilities brought in Rs 3.26 crore, Ravi said.