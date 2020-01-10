Security guard dies in road mishap

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Group IV security officer died on Thursday after his bike collided with an unknown vehicle at Poojarivalavu on Thursday. The deceased, Sebastian, 44, son of Varghese, of Panayikulam, Alangad, was travelling to Alangad from Kakkanad when the mishap occurred. The Kalamassery police said his bike hasn’t been found. Residents in the locality found Sebastian injured and took him to Kalamassery Medical College. He was later shifted to Rajagiri Hospital where he was declared dead around 8.30am.

“We assume he worked in the Kakkanad area. We will check CCTV visuals to identify and track down the vehicle that hit him,” said a police official. His body was handed over to family members after postmortem by evening. The police have registered a case under IPC Section 304A (Causing death by negligence).