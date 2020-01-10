Three pilgrims from Kasaragod die in road accident in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Three pilgrims from Kasaragod were killed when their car met with an accident near Bengaluru on Thursday. Six others travelling with them were seriously hurt in the accident.The nine pilgrims had gone to Sabarimala and Tirupati and were returning home via Bengaluru when the accident happened, said their families.

The deceased were identified as Kishan Bhandary, 30, of Beja in Manjeshwar; Monnappa Mestri, 50, of Katta in Kadambar; and Akshay, 24, of Hosabettu Beach Road.Those injured were identified as Chandrasekhara of Beja, Balakrishnan of Kadambar, Pushparaj, Mahabala of Miyapadav, and Raghavendra of Salathur. They were admitted to various hospitals in Bengaluru, according to their families.

The accident happened at Gundemaranahalli near Bengaluru around midnight, they said. They said the Xylo car in which they were travelling crashed into the median on the road, and then hit an electric post.

The pilgrims first went to Sabarimala, and then to Tirupati. The accident happened while they were returning from Tirupati, the members of the family said. The deceased Kishan Bandary is the son of Vasantha and Sudha of Beja. He was the driver of Durga, passenger bus. He is survived by parents and wife Sushmita.

Monappa, a civil contractor, is survived by wife Namitha, children Sudheer and Santhosh, and parents Marappa Poojary and Muthu.Akshay, a painting worker, is survived by parents Sundaran and Girija of Hosabettu. He is unmarried.