Youth alleges police harassment after his mobike hit ex-DySP’s car

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Kollengode police have been accused of highhandedness and harassment for the way they handled a case of accident which occurred near the station last October. The police allegedly booked at least four cases against 24-year-old B Akarsh of Kandanarakalam house in Malayampalam, a former employee of a hotel in Kochi, after a motorcycle he was riding on hit the car in which a retired DySP was travelling.

“My motorcycle hit the car in which retired DySP M K Thankappan was travelling near the police station on October 6, 2019. The car was being driven on the wrong side. However, the ex-DySP alighted from the car and slapped me. He broke the rear view mirror of my vehicle,” Akarsh said in his complaint lodged with the Palakkad SP on October 25.

“I went to Kollengode police station and submitted a complaint to CI K P Benny who told me that the other person in the car driven by Thankappan was his daughter who is a magistrate. The CI asked me to pay a fine of Rs 1,500. I told him that I did not have the money and said the police could check camera recording at the station to find out who was in the wrong.”

Akarsh said the police then seized his motorcycle. “Later, I was asked to come to the station to take it back. I used to go and wait till evening and return. This continued for many days. Subsequently, I lodged the complaint with the SP against Benny stating that I was being harassed for no fault of mine and demanding action against the CI. The SP redirected my complaint to the Alathur DySP,” he said. “Subsequently, the police started registering cases against me. Currently, there are four cases against me,” Akarsh told TNIE.

A few days before the accident, he had a property dispute with his uncle Chandran. The dispute was settled at the police station. “Therefore, the police were aware that we were not in good terms. In all four cases registered against me after the accident, the witness is my uncle,” he said.

Family attacked

His wife Nandana Akarsh lodged a complaint with the SP earlier this week. She said, “On the night of January 5, around 15 youths arrived at our rented house at Azhakapadam in Vadavannur and one Rajendran beat my husband up. When I tried to intervene, one Ramesh caught hold of my hand and beat me up. They stoned the house and damaged it. The stone thrown by one of them, Nishant, fell on the hand of my 26-day-old child who was asleep. It was our uncle Chandran who had sent the youths to attack us.”

Akarsh said that he was remanded on two occasions by the court and the police had beaten him up in jail. At the same time, the attackers were not arrested.

CI defends action

Meanwhile, CI Benny told TNIE that Akarsh had misbehaved with former DySP Thankappan, used expletives and blocked the latter’s car with the motorcycle. A case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the magistrate who is the ex-DySP’s relative.

“The motorcycle belonged to Akarsh’s friend and had no insurance papers. Another case was filed against Akarsh for slapping a girl after an altercation. Similarly, he damaged the house of his uncle after attacking it and assaulted his aunt for which two separate cases have been registered. Chandran said Akarsh used foul language and that he has the voice clips with him,” said Benny.