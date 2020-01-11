Four from Kerala detained by Tamil Nadu Q-branch

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acting on the inputs of their Tamil Nadu counterparts, Kerala Police detained 10 people for questioning in connection with the murder of Special Sub-Inspector Wilson by suspected extremists on Wednesday night near Padanthalumoodu across Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Of these, six people were let off after questioning them, while the other four were handed over to the ‘Q’ branch of Tamil Nadu Police for further grilling.

Two of the detained are from Palakkad, while the third one was from Kamaleswaram in Thiruvananthapuram. The identity of the fourth is not yet clear. Tamil Nadu Police have already formed 10 special teams to track down the two accused, Shameem and Thawfic, who fled the scene after shooting dead the officer and who are now expected to be hiding in Kerala. So far, the investigators have not been able to unearth the organisational affiliation of the duo. Tirunelveli Range DIG Praveen Kumar Abinapu said they are not in a position to reveal the details and added that their immediate priority is to nab the absconding duo.

A top source in Kerala Police said the duo was not working under any organisational label.

“The best one can describe them is that they are a revived group of former Al-Umma members. But there is no hint that they have floated a new group. It seems they are working as freelancers,” said the source. Police teams searched Attingal, Idichakkaplamoodu and Vithura in search of people connected to Shameem and Thawfic, who hail from Kanyakumari district.

Since it has emerged that Shameem was an accused in a case registered in Karamana station here in 2012 for cruelty towards animals, the state police are in search of the co-accused in that case. The case, sources said, was related to an attack on stray dogs and the police are now checking whether that incident has got anything to do with his arms training.

Revenge motive?

Though Tamil Nadu Police have not divulged the motive behind the crime, there are rumours within the department that the accused had a personal grudge towards the slain cop. Sources said the cop was part of the team that had interrogated one of the suspects while he was arrested in a criminal case. The police, meanwhile, are also checking whether the accused had tried to harm Wilson before too.