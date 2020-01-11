Gang of five nabbed for robbing doctors in Malappuram

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Malappuram police on Friday arrested five people for robbing Rs 20,000 from two young doctors of a private hospital in the area after threatening them at night in Kolathur. The arrested are Nabeel, 24; Jubais, 23; Muhammed Muhsin, 21; Abdul Ghafoor, 34; and Sathish Kumar, 25, all residents of Kolathur.

According to police, on Wednesday night, the doctors were taking a break from travelling by stopping their car on the roadside at Erumathadam near Kolathur. The gang members, who reached the spot on two motorcycles, saw the doctors. They threatened them and snatched the ATM card from one of the doctors.

They later took Rs 17,000 from a nearby ATM using the card. The gang also snatched Rs 3,000 from the doctors’ wallet. Soon after, the doctors informed the incident to Kolathur police. The police team under Kolathur sub-inspector Sharon arrested the culprits who were remanded to judicial custody.