Kodiyeri Balakrishnan leaves for US for treatment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has left for the United States for treatment. A brief statement issued by the CPM state committee said, Kodiyeri will return after a three-weeks period at Houston. The statement did not mention about the interim work arrangement in Kodiyeri’s absence. Last month, the CPM politburo is said to have suggested that two or three secretariat members would discharge the duties of state secretary in his absence.