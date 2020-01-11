Man stabbed to death by lover’s father in Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Following the spate of killings of young women by their jilted lovers in different parts of the state in the past few days, a 34-year-old man who went to meet his married lover in Vengalloor near Thodupuzha was stabbed to death by the woman’s father on Thursday night. Police said Siyadh, alias Kokkar, 34, of Pulickal house at Achankavala in Vengalloor was stabbed by Siddique, 51, of Vararappillil house in the same locality. Though he absconded after the crime, Siddique was arrested by Thodupuzha police from Kolani on Friday.

According to the police, the incident happened at 11.15 am. Siyadh, who was a roof tiling employee in Thodupuzha and was married with two children, had been in a relationship with the woman for the past several years though she is married. On Thursday night, Siyadh went to meet his lover. Her husband who was at home at the time called Siddique who arrived at the house. Siddique and Siyadh entered into a physical fight, but local residents intervened and forced Siyadh to return home.

However, Siyadh came back again and met Siddique near the juvenile court in Vengalloor. They got into a fight again during which Siddique stabbed Siyadh with a knife. Upon hearing Siyadh’s screams, some local people rushed to the spot even as Siddique fled the place.

Although Siyadh was rushed to a private hospital in Thodupuzha, he was declared dead. Siyadh had sustained two stab wounds, one in the shoulder and the other in the stomach. “The deep injury on the left side of Siyadh’s stomach is the reason for his death,” said the police.

Thodupuzha police led by DySP K P Jose filed an FIR in the case and launched a probe to find out who had actually possessed the knife with which Siyadh was stabbed. It is learnt that the woman’s husband, who is a painter by profession, has been undergoing rest following an accident. Siyadh and the woman were in a relationship earlier and the duo had eloped once. The woman was brought back home after the police intervened, but they continued their relationship. After the postmortem examination at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, Siyadh’s funeral was held on Friday.