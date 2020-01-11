Maradu demolition: All preparations completed for flat implosion

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The technical team is satisfied with preparations for the implosion and they said the buildings are in perfect condition for the demolition, said District Collector S Suhas while speaking at a press conference at District Collector’s Camp Office on Friday. He said that the mock drills conducted at Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene and Jains Coral Cove were successful.

As Section 144 has been clamped on the area, officials from the revenue department and police will inspect the houses before the demolition. The first siren will be blown at 10.30am and all minor roads will be blocked then. At 10.55am, the Thevara-Kundanoor road and national highway will be blocked. If the situation is under control after the implosion, the roads will be opened by 11.15am, the collector said.

“People evacuating the houses should switch off electricity. All doors and windows must be closed. They can come back to their house once the barricades are removed,” said Suhas. Around 800 police officials will be deployed around the demolition sites.