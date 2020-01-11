Maradu flats: SC panel urged to compensate 22 apartment owners

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Maradu Bhavana Samrakshana Samithi, the coordination committee of apartment owners, on Friday demanded the Supreme Court (SC)-appointed panel to sanction pending compensation to 22 flat owners of four apartment complexes being demolished in Maradu municipality. The flat owners announced that they would launch protests if compensation is not paid.

“So far compensation has been allotted only to 244 claimants. Twenty-two residents are yet to get compensation. They had also bought flats by paying over Rs 1 crore. Before demolition, the government was supposed to release `25 lakh each to all claimants. We will launch protests if money is not paid before the demolition,” said Shamsudeen Karunagappally, chairman of the Maradu Bhavana Samrakshana Samiti, at a press conference held at the Ernakulam Press Club on Friday.