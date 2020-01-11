Pinarayi Vijayan: Kerala gets Rs 1 lakh crore investment proposals

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the state has received investment proposals to the tune of Rs 98,708 crore in the two-day investor summit — ASCEND 2020 — which concluded here on Friday. However, he admitted that there have been complaints from investors that the bureaucracy at different levels in the state are not on the same page as the government on their approach towards investments coming into state.

“We have been getting complaints that the approach of certain departments is not investor-friendly. A meeting of top officers in important departments will be held soon to address this issue. We will also invite investors, who have been facing issues, to the meeting so that they can directly convey their issues,” said Pinarayi, at the concluding session of the conclave. “There would not be any intermediaries between prospective entrepreneurs looking to invest in Kerala and the authorities,” he said.

“One can apply directly at several levels, starting from the village office to the CMO,” he promised. Of the total investment proposals received in the meet, the biggest is from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which has promised Rs 66,900 crore for setting up a logistics park and other investments in the state. Other big projects announced are Kerala Infrastructure Management Ltd (Rs 8,110 crore) and Kitex Apparel Park (Rs 3,500 crore).

Pinarayi said a couple of entrepreneurs missed the conclave due to a mistake in sending them the invite. “They have also expressed their willingness to invest in the state. If we calculate their investment promises, the total investment proposals will easily cross Rs 1 lakh crore,” he said. The government also plans to meet prospective investors individually.