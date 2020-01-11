Home States Kerala

SSI murder: Duo picked up for questioning released

After initial questioning, it emerged that they are not involved in the gun crime.

Published: 11th January 2020 06:27 AM

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  The two persons with suspected ties to the accused in the gunning down of SSI Wilson, at the Kaliyaikkavila checkpost on the inter-state border with Tamil Nadu, who were picked up for questioning by the South police for questioning, have since been let off. District Police Chief G Shiv Vikram told TNIE on Friday evening that the duo was sent away since there was no need to record their arrest. While one of them hails from Mappilakad in  Palakkad, the other one is from Kallikad, officers said. 

 According to the call data records, the two had spoken to one of the accused on Tuesday,  on the eve of the shooting. Both of them were questioned by the sleuths of ‘Q’ branch of Tamil Nadu Police at the annexe of the district police chief’s office where they were brought on Friday morning. The questioning which began at 10 am went on till late in the evening.  They had reportedly spoken to the accused—Abdul Shameem, 29, of Thiruvithancode and Thawfic, 27, of Edalakudi village in Kanyakumari—in the case.

After initial questioning, it emerged that they are not involved in gun crime. However, they had many cases pending against them in Tamil Nadu and also served time in jail. It was while in prison they reportedly got acquainted with the accused in the Wilson murder. Both the persons were natives of Tamil Nadu and it was six years ago that they started living in Palakkad, said sources.

