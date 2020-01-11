Victory for fisherfolk in a hard-fought battle

Biju E Paul By

ALAPPUZHA: The Supreme Court verdict calling for the demolition of the Kapico resort of Nediyathuruth Island is, above all, a victory for the state’s fishing community. Following a decade-long legal battle by fishermen outfits, the apex court has now declared that the resort on the Vembanad Lake was indeed built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and other rules made to protect the wetlands and paddy lands of state.

One of the largest ecosystems in the country, the Vembanad ecosystem is also a Ramsar wetland site of international significance, with hundreds of inland fishermen dependent on it for their livelihood.

According to Charles George, president of Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi, the fact that justice was delayed, yet not denied is the crux of the matter. “For a while now, we have been requesting certain dilutions in the CRZ norms so as to construct houses for fishermen. But the authorities instead allow big corporates to carry out illegal constructions in coastal areas. The judgment is a historical one. It underscores the rights of marginalised communities,” Charles said.

An uphill fight

When the resort was being constructed, the owners destroyed 13 stake nets set up by fishermen in the lake. Left helpless and enraged, K R Ratheesh, a native of Panavally, filed a case against this move. The support from the Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi helped the petitioners move ahead despite the hurdles —including heavy political pressure and torture. Nediyathuruth is an island situated on the Vembanad Lake. A majority of the island’s land area was being used for paddy cultivation, until it was purchased by a chartered-accountancy group led by one Eswaran Pillai in the year 2000. On February 2007, the group handed over the ownership to Kapico Kerala Resorts Pvt Ltd.

No end to violations

According to the complaint, the land area of the island was 9.5 acres as per the original document of ownership. However, once the documents were handed over to Kapico, parts of the land were allegedly filled, increasing the area to 11 acres. At present, the land area stands at around 20 acres, said the plaint.

The Kapico officials had submitted an application to Panavally panchayat for the construction of a resort on January, 2007. According to Charles, the panchayat approved the application within five days, despite the violation of all norms related to the CRZ, the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act and other government rules. No permission was obtained from the Irrigation or Agriculture departments.

The owners also constructed a boat jetty and filled the paddy lands in the island, violating the Paddy Land Act. A breakwater was also constructed to reduce the impact of the tide, without the permission of the Irrigation Department. As per the CRZ norms, any construction should maintain a minimum distance of 50m from the coast. But the villas were built at a distance of below 15m from the lake.

High Court order

In August 2013, the Kerala High Court ordered the demolition of the resort, after which the then district administration prepared an estimate of D8 crore to demolish the illegal structures. The report was submitted to the state government. The resort owner, however, further delayed the demolition by filing an appeal with the Supreme Court. The legal battle continued until, of course, the apex court ruled in favour of the fisherfolk. District Collector M Anjana said that they were yet to receive the SC order. “Once we receive the order, the district administration will act accordingly,” she said.

case down the lane

2000 Chartered accountants group led by Eswaran Pillai purchases land

2007The group hands over ownership to Kapico on Feb 14

Kapico submits application to Panavally panchayat for resort construction on Oct 5

Panchayat grants permission on Oct 10

2008 Fishermen file case in Cherthala Munsiff Court

2010Court dismisses petition

Fishermen file appeal in Cherthala Sub Court, which serves injunction order

Resort violates norms by constructing breakwater

2011 Coastal Zone Management Authority issues notice to panchayat

Petitioners form a social forum ‘Janasamparka Samithi’, approach HC

2013HC orders demolition of resort on July 25

Kapico owners approach SC

SC upholds HC order on Aug 2

2014 Petitioners file contempt petition in SC on June 25

2020SC delivers final judgment on Jan 10