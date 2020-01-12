Failure to pay toll: KSRTC buses to be blocked at plaza

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The operator at Ponnarimangalam toll-plaza on Container Terminal Road in the city has decided to prevent all KSRTC buses from January 20 from passing through the plaza, if the state government-owned vehicles do not pay the toll fee.

“We have intimated our decision to KSRTC MD M P Dinesh and District Collector S Suhas. We are yet to get a response from the KSRTC. So, we have decided to implement the toll fee effective from January 20,” said Srinivasa Rao Vegi, partner, Amit Khamparaiya, a Maharashtra-based company which operates the Ponnarimangalam toll plaza.