Home States Kerala

Gudalur native remains critical

Initially, the pregnant woman was admitted to the KMCH with respiratory issues. Soon she underwent a caesarean operation. Doctors said the new-born is safe and tested negative for H1N1.

Published: 12th January 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

People queue up at the medical camp held at the VMHM HSS, Aanayamkunnu at Karassery on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The condition of H1N1-affected Gudalur native tribal woman remains critical, said doctors here on Saturday. Currently, she is under ventilator support. After testing positive on Friday, she was shifted from the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) block to the old block at Kozhikode medical college hospital (KMCH). 

Meanwhile, the two-and-a-half-year-old girl from Payyoli who died on Friday has been tested negative for H1N1. She died due to pneumonia and miocarditis. 

110 fever cases 
The surveillance measures are continuing at Anayamkunnu in Karasserry grama panchayat where seven H1N1 were reported. Two fever clinics were held on Saturday at VMHM HSS Anayamkunnu and Karasserry Primary Health Centre where 35 new cases were reported. As on Saturday, the number of fever cases had come down to 110. “The fever clinic at the PHC will continue on Sunday. Further, an awareness class would be given to all students and teachers of the panchayat on Monday,” said District Medical Officer Dr V Jayashree.

