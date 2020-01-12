Kaliyikkavila SSI murder: Two youths from Parassala grilled by investigators

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two youths from Inchivila near Parassala in the district, with suspected ties with the accused in the murder of Kaliyikkavila Special Assistant Sub-Inspector (SSI), were questioned by a joint police team of Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Saturday. They were later released. Police have not released the identities of the youths as they were summoned to clarify some details, a police officer said.

Police sources said Thoufeek, one of the accused, had phoned the two youths two days before the incident.

Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP B Asokan told TNIE that they have only recorded the statements of the youths. “We have neither arrested them nor took them into the custody on suspicion. In fact, we have recorded their statements and let them to go,” he said.

Y Wilson, a Special Assistant SI of Tamil Nadu police, was shot dead by two persons at the Padanthalammoodu check-post near Kaliyikkavila in Kanyakumari district on Wednesday night.

Officers said Thoufeek and Shameem from Thuckalay and Nagercoil, respectively, are the prime accused. They have been on the run since the incident.So far, three persons have been taken into custody including a youth from Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram district in the case.