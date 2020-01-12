Kerala to set up Cancer Care Board for joint efforts to battle disease

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Cancer Care Board would soon be set up in the state to coordinate efforts in fighting the dreaded disease. With as many as 50,000 new cancer cases detected in the state every year, the need for such a body becomes all the more necessary, a high-level meeting chaired by Health Minister KK Shailaja noted.

The Board will bring together doctors and technical experts in its efforts to battle cancer. “The Cancer Care Board has been formed on the basis of a cancer strategy action plan. It will facilitate coordination amongst the state’s three major cancer centres, medical colleges and government and private hospitals,” the minister said.

Policy formulation on cancer prevention and cure, preparation of guidelines to ensure quality in treatment, chalking out preventive measures and awareness programmes, procurement of medicine and latest medical equipment will be among the decisions to be taken by the proposed Board.

Various committees

The Board will have committees at the state level as well as district level. The health minister will chair the state-level committee with director of medical education and an internationally renowned oncologist as members. The state-level committee will have sub-committees to deal with cancer prevention, treatment, procurement of medicines and equipment.

At the district level, the medical officers concerned will chair the committees. These committees will deal with cancer prevention and treatment and report to the state committee.

The Board will function through a grid that connects all medical institutions in the field of cancer prevention and treatment. Principal Secretary (Health) Rajan K Khobragade, Director of Health Services R L Saritha, Director of Medical Education(DME) A Ramla Beevi, RCC Director Rekha A Nair, Malabar Cancer Centre Director B Satheesh, Cochin Cancer Centre Director Moni Kuriakose and NCD Nodal Office Bipin Gopal were present.