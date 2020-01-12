Home States Kerala

Kollam: Cop kills self on verandah of police station

The autopsy was conducted at Parippally Medical College. Stalin, originally from Kallada, was residing with his family at Kundara police quarters.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: An assistant sub-inspector attached to Ezhukone police station committed suicide in the station’s verandah on Saturday. Stalin D, 47, was found hanging from the ceiling of the verandah. 
The body was spotted by other staff on returning from night patrolling. Stalin had been assigned night duty on Friday. Though he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead.

According to police, the incident occurred between 2.30 am and 5.30 am. “Stalin was promoted as ASI just a month ago. For the past few days, Stalin was very depressed. Even after enquiring repeatedly, he never shared the cause of his worry with anyone here. However, we suspect he was under financial stress as he had recently purchased a house and land at Keralapuram,” said an officer.

Stalin, who was a victim of alcohol abuse for the past two years, was taken to a de-addiction centre earlier, following which, there was drastic change in his behaviour both at work and home. “Hence, everyone at the station is shocked and clueless as to what must have forced him to take such an extreme step,” said one of his colleagues.

The autopsy was conducted at Parippally Medical College. Stalin, originally from Kallada, was residing with his family at Kundara police quarters. He is survived by wife Cincy and two children.

