Maharashtra native drowns at Varkala cliff beach

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A tourist from Maharashtra drowned at Varkala cliff beach after being swept away by strong waves on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Divyam Sharma, 27, son of Arun Sharma and Uma Sharma.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 pm, when Divyam and his friends Suhas and Sourav arrived at the beach for a bath. “Divyam lost his balance due to strong undercurrents and was swept away by waves.

Following this, Suhas and Sourav alerted the locals and fire and rescue officials. Divyam was brought to shore around 11.25 pm and rushed to the hospital. However, he could not be saved. His body was handed over to relatives on Saturday after postmortem,” said police.