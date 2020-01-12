Maradu demolition: Delay in blast tests spectators’ patience

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: People who came even from faraway places were waiting impatiently to watch the first controlled implosion to take place in the state. Interestingly, many of them were expecting a huge spectacle there. However, the entire proceedings were delayed slightly which increased their impatience.

Irked by the delay, several persons turned furious. When the second siren went off at 11.09 am, vehicular movement in and around the restriction zone, including the busy NH-66 stretch, was stopped. “Traffic came to a standstill for nearly half an hour. Earlier the police had informed that roads would be closed only for five minutes, especially the NH. However it took more than 30 minutes to restore the traffic,” said Sooraj Sasi, a native of Aroor.

Even after the second siren ahead of the demolition of Holy Faith H2O apartments, the implosion was further delayed and many started questioning the police personnel for the delay. Kunjahammed, a native of Kundannur, who became angry for staying under the scorching sun for hours to witness the implosion, said, according to the notification issued by the authorities concerned, the implosion was supposed to take place at 11 am sharp. “However, they are still clueless, it seems. If this uncertainty continues I am planning to go back,” he told a policeman on duty there. However, Kunjahammed did not leave the venue and witnessed the implosion.

Thousands of people watched the demolition from outside the exclusion zone, which is outside the 200 m radius of the demolition site. A large number of people, including women, senior citizens and students waited on Kundannur-Thevara road to witness the demolition. Many started booing following the delay after 11 am.

As the side roads were blocked by 10.55 am, many two-wheeler riders had to wait for hours as the restoration of traffic got delayed. Meanwhile, commuters who waited on Nettur-Kundannur parallel bridge road entered into a verbal duel with Boban Nedumparambil, vice-chairman of the Maradu municipality. “The roads that were closed as part of traffic regulation could be opened only after the technical committee checked and cleared the debris on the roads after the implosion. That was the instruction given by the authorities. People turned furious after a delay occurred in opening the roads as they were ignorant about this,” said Boban.

Traffic woes

Traffic was restored on Kundannur-Thevara stretch by only 12.37 pm after Fire and Rescue Service personnel cleared the concrete debris on the road. The traffic on NH was resumed by 11.30 pm.

Around 800 police personnel were deployed at the site and police carried out the evacuation drive ahead of the implosion under DCP G Poonguzhali.