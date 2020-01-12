Home States Kerala

Maradu Flats demolition: Owners of Holy Faith H20 to take over land, build temporary structure

Former residents say government can’t stake claim to land as title deed is still in their name

Published: 12th January 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 08:45 AM

Fire tenders spraying water on Kundannoor-Nettoor bridge following the demolition of Holy Faith H2O on Saturday. (Photo | A Sanesh/EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Now that the 19-storey Holy Faith H2O apartment at Maradu here has been razed to the ground, the apartment owners have decided to take over the possession of the land and mount pressure on the government to remove debris from the land at the earliest.

From H2O Residents Association, the owners have changed their status to H2O Landowners Association to decide the future course of action.

“We have registered a new association titled H2O Landowners Association as we are still the owners of the land. The title of the land measuring 1.5 acre is still in the name of the owners,” said Shamsudheen Karunagapally, who was president of H2O Residents Association.

“The Supreme Court order had only specified about the illegal construction on the land and the government demolished it as per the court order. The land is ours and the government cannot stake claim to it. The compensation given is for the building which has been demolished and not for the land. The government has no claim over the land. The government has not acquired the land from us,” Shamsudheen added.  

Jayakumar Vallikkavu, who had an apartment at H2O, said the landowners association had decided to put up a temporary construction at the plot after the removal of the debris. 

The remnants of Holy Faith H2O apartment which was razed to the ground
through controlled implosion | ALBIN MATHEW

“We will take over our land and the association will call a meeting of the landowners to chalk out a plan. We will even apply for a new building permit based on the new rules specified under the Coastal Regulation Zone,” he said.

Binoj Chennat, another owner, said the association will now start procedures to construct a temporary building and some of the owners will also move into the building.

Though the apartment owners are claiming that the land belongs to them, there is confusion regarding ownership as a few government officers are of the view that the land will automatically come under the control of the government.

Officers say the payment of Rs 25 lakh compensation as per the SC order has nullified the claim of owners over the land.

Further course of action

  • Owners change their status from H2O Residents Association to H2O Landowners Association to decide the future course of action.

  • Say compensation given by the government is for the building which has been demolished and not for the land.

  • Plans afoot to apply for a new building permit based on the new rules specified under the Coastal Regulation Zone. 

  • Rs 25 lakh compensation paid to the former residents nullifies the claim of owners of the land, claim officials.

  • nathan
    Convert illegal buildings into hospitals or schools. Why demolish them?
    22 hours ago reply
