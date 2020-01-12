NSS locks horns with govt over quota issue

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Despite the LDF government’s attempts to strike a truce, the Nair Service Society (NSS) seems to be in no mood to relent.

Alleging the govt has watered down the 10 per cent reservation announced for the economically backward sections among the forward communities in the recruitment through Devaswom Recruitment Board, NSS said the criteria set for determining reservation were unethical and discriminatory.

According to a statement issued by the NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, the govt has set different types of criteria for providing reservation to backward communities and economically backward sections in the forward communities in Devaswom recruitments.

According to the government notification, if any one of the family members is permanently employed with state or Centre government, quasi-government establishment, cooperative sector, public sector units and govt aided autonomous institutions, that family won’t be considered economically backward. The family having at least one member eligible for paying the income tax too will be excluded from availing of the reservation.

Nair said such criteria do not apply to backward communities who enjoy 40 per cent reservation. “Those, who argues for equality, has made two set of conditions for awarding reservation. At the same time, the lone condition applicable to candidates in the backward class category is the creamy-layer income limit set by the state government,” he said.

“There is an urgent need for the government to intervene and make necessary corrections,” NSS demanded.