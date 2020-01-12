Shocking: Idukki girl ends life during video call with estranged lover

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old girl committed suicide due to love failure during a live video call with her estranged lover in Peermade near here on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Soumya, 19, daughter of Sura and Santhi, who are residents of Stagbrook estate in Pallikkunnu.

According to the police, love failure prompted the girl to commit suicide. “The incident happened at 9 am on Saturday. Soumya has been in a relationship with the boy for the past few months. Upset at the break-up, Soumya made a video call to her estranged boyfriend on Saturday morning. While he was on the call, Soumya committed suicide live by hanging herself,” the police said

The youth informed the police of incident. He was later summoned to the station. After being subjected to detailed questioning he was sent away. Soumya was a BCom student at IHRD College, Kuttikkanam.