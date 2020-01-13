Home States Kerala

Charity match in Kerala to help family of footballer R Dhanraj

A separate account will be opened for the purpose and the amount collected will be transferred into that account.

Published: 13th January 2020 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Palakkad District Football Association has decided to conduct a charity football match to help the family of R Dhanraj, a footballer who collapsed on the ground at Perinthalmanna recently.

The match named ‘Dhanrajine Oru Sneha Goal’ will be conducted at Noorani Football Ground on January 19 at 7 pm.

Shafi Parambil, MLA, who is also the district president of the association, said that celebrity players like Baichung Bhutia, I M Vijayan, Joe Paul Ancheri and U Sheraf Ali will don the boots for the cause. Participants will wear jerseys sporting the number worn by 40-year-old Dhanraj on the day of his demise. 

The construction of the temporary gallery has begun.

Tickets will be priced between Rs 250 and Rs 500 and can be purchased through the District Football Association.

Shafi also said the state government should take a decision on providing a job to Dhanraj’s wife. The aim of the match is to support Dhanraj’s family and find resources for educating his child. 

A separate account will be opened for the purpose and the amount collected will be transferred into that account.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
R Dhanraj Palakkad District Football Association Dhanrajine Oru Sneha Goal
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp