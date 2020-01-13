Clash ensues after attack on Kerala BJP leader

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: BJP state secretary A K Nazeer was injured in an alleged attack by SDPI workers in Thookkupalam near Nedumkandam on Sunday. A group of SDPI men had allegedly assaulted him while he was attending prayers at a mosque. A clash ensued subsequently, as enraged BJP workers threw stones at the mosque, creating a tense situation on the mosque premises.

According to sources, a meeting on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was convened under the leadership of BJP Udumbanchola mandalam committee in Thookkupalam town on Sunday evening. It is alleged that while a march was being held prior to the programme, a group of three men standing on the roadside made “provoking gestures” at the participants of the march. A pro-CAA meeting was held following the march, which was inaugurated by A K Nazeer.

By 5 pm, when Nazeer left to attend the prayer at the Thookkupalam mosque, a group of men who were already in the mosque allegedly attacked Nazeer. Enraged by this, some BJP activists threw stones at the mosque. A media person who tried to capture the scene was also attacked.

A group of policemen are camping in the area to prevent more untoward incidents.An injured Nazeer was taken to a private hospital in Kattappana, and later transferred to a private hospital in Kochi for further treatment.