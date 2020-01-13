Kasargod attender held for molesting 10-year-old schoolgirls 

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The Town Police have arrested a government school attender for allegedly sexually abusing and assaulting five schoolgirls aged 10, said inspector C A Abdul Rahman. The accused has been identified as Chandrasekhara, 55, of Bambrana.

The inspector said that the parents of the five Class 5 students had filed complaints against the attender, accusing him of repeatedly assaulting one girl and abusing four others.

The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act. The alleged crime came to light when a teacher saw that the children were noticeably disturbed in her class.

When prodded, they reportedly admitted that the peon had abused them. After the school authorities informed the parents and the Childline of the matter, the child helpline counsellors took statements from the kids at their homes.

According to the police, Chandrasekhara had asked these children to come to school at 8.30 am to clean office rooms. He used to frequently abuse the children when they come to school early, the police said.