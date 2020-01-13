Home States Kerala

Kerala a safe zone for minorities: Pinarayi at Constitution Protection Rally in Kozhikode

Published: 13th January 2020

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday reiterated his stand that the state government would not implement the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizen (NRC) in the state. He was inaugurating the Constitution Protection Rally organised by Keluvettan Padana Gaveshana Kendram at Kozhikode beach.  

“Minorities including Muslims needn’t have any uncertainty over their citizenship as the state government would not take any step related to neither CAA nor NPR and NRC in the state. The state government is willing to initiate activities in connection with the Census,” he said. 

He said: “It is not the state government’s responsibility to implement RSS agenda and we are bound to protect the Constitution and secularism. It is clear that NPR and NRC are traps prior to the implementation of CAA which clearly targets the Muslim community.

However, people from the minority community needn’t fear the Union government’s move as the state is a safe zone for them. RSS’ threat would not affect the state in any way.” 

Pinarayi further called the people to continue to protest with unity and spirit to save the constitution and secularism of the country, leaving out fundamentalists and extremists. 

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary K Ali Kutty Musliyar presided over the meet. Writer Ramanunni read the Preamble of the Constitution.

Minister K T Jaleel, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, Elamaram Kareem, MP, A Pradeep Kumar, MLA, K Dasan, MLA, V K C Mammad Koya, MLA, MES president P A Fazal Gafoor also spoke on the occasion.

