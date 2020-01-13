Kerala government denies rumours linking anganwadi survey with NPR  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja on Sunday urged the people to stay away from rumours that the ongoing anganwadi family survey in the state was part of collecting details for National Population Register (NPR).

In a statement, she said the family survey was launched as part of the “Sampushta Keralam Programme” which is aimed at alleviating nutritional deficiencies in children below six years.

“There is no relation between anganwadi family survey and NPR. In fact, the government is making the survey for the benefit of the common man. In this survey, it is not mandatory to fill religion or caste. Moreover, Kerala is the first state which passed a unanimous resolution against CAA and NPR,” Shailaja said in the statement.

She also clarified that only health data was being collected as part of the survey.

The family survey is an initiative meant to gauge the health status of children and pregnant women in the state.

Sampushta Kerala programme is the state-specific mission of the National Nutrition Mission launched by the Centre.