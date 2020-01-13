Kerala releases SC-mandated initial compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each Maradu flat owner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Kerala government sanctioning the approved list of the remaining 20 claim petitions by the committee, 264 flat owners, among those evicted from four demolished high-rises at Maradu, will receive the compensation of Rs 25 lakh each.

The total claim petitions received by the committee was 266. "When we approached the committee seeking the compensation of the remaining 22 claim petitions, we were told that the committee has approved the list of 20 claim petitions and forwarded it to the government.

The state government is yet to release funds for the 20 claimants. But there is a lack of clarity regarding the two remaining petitions, we are yet to receive a clear picture on why the committee has not approved funds for them," said Shamsudeen Karunagappally, chairman of the Maradu Bhavana Samrakshana Samiti, the coordination committee of apartment owners.

On Thursday, the state government has sanctioned the release of compensation amounting to Rs 8.75 crore to 35 flat owners. The amount is being released as per the recommendations of the SC-appointed Justice K Balakrishnan Nair committee. The list of the flat owners was forwarded by the Maradu municipality secretary to the committee.

So far, the state government has released Rs 58.11 crore till now. As per the committee, 94 per cent of the compensation amount has been released and only Rs 3.88 crore is remaining. The committee said owing to a paucity of funds there was, perhaps, a delay in releasing money to some of the claimants. Such claimants could approach the government or move the Supreme Court, it said.

Meanwhile, the Maradu Bhavana Samrakshana Samiti demanded the state government to pay the compensation amount as per the market value rate. "Most of them have bought the apartments by paying Rs 1-1.5 crore and the initial compensation of Rs 25 lakh is very low. Therefore the government should take the necessary steps to compensate the flat owners. Many of them are still living for rent owing to lack of funds to buy a new home," said S Jayakumar, who was a resident of Holy Faith H20.

The apex court has asked to deposit Rs 61.50 crore for disbursing the compensation to the flat owners. While K P Varkey & Sons and V S Builders paid the entire amount and Jain Constructions has remitted around Rs 2 crore so far. However, Alfa Ventures and Holy Faith Builders are yet to pay the compensation.