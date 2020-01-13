Suspects had travelled to Kaliyikkavila on day Tamil Nadu SSI was murdered

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two suspects involved in the murder of Tamil Nadu police Special Sub-Inspector Wilson went to Kaliyikkavila from Neyyattinkara last Wednesday to commit the crime, the police said. The evidence cropped up when the police scanned the video recordings obtained from CCTV cameras installed in Neyyattinkara town.

As per the visuals, the two were seen walking along the National Highway in a nonchalant manner. Since it was the day of the general strike, there was not much commotion in the town and the two could be easily spotted in the video.

From a CCTV footage, the police found the two had travelled to Kaliyikkavila in a hired autorickshaw. Its driver was taken to custody, but later released after the police ascertained he had no role in the crime. Senior officers with the Kerala Police said the CCTV visuals have been handed over to their Tamil Nadu counterparts’ ‘Q’ branch, which is probing the case. “The CCTV visual was handed over to the TN police on Sunday,” said the police officer.

Meanwhile, sources said the duo had stayed at a hotel inside Kerala territory on the day of the murder. However, police officers did not confirm this report.

The duo who was taken into custody from Inchivila the other day were released after the police found they had no role in the crime.

However, the ‘Q’ branch have told the duo to turn up before them for further questioning if the situation warrants so.