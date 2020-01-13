Women achievers honoured in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four women entrepreneurs, who made a name for themselves in the small-scale enterprises sector through their sustainable business models, were honoured by College of Engineering Trivandrum Alumni Association (CETAA) Kochi chapter.

Those feted as part of ‘Prakruthi’ -- a confluence of women achievers -- include Nazima Beevi, co-founder of Oppam from Chendamangalam, Rajini Jayadev of Parackattu farms in Kayamkulam, Ranitha Shabu, founder of Gokulson Food Processing Unit at Angamaly and K G Sujatha Kumari, founder, Flora Services at Panangad.

Aruna Sundararajan, former union secretary, said even in Kerala which leads the country in development indices, education for girls offers a better prospect in the marriage market.

“Society needs to give women their rightful space and the freedom of choice in life,” she said.