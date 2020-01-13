Youth arrested with ganja worth Rs 80,000 at Ernakulam railway station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railway Protection Force on Sunday arrested a youth carrying 1.63 kg ganja worth Rs 80,000 at Ernakulam Town Railway Station. The seizure comes as part of an RPF drive to curb the transport of narcotic substances via trains.

According to RPF personnel, its Anti-narcotic Squad has been functioning as per the order issued by Birendra Kumar, RPF - IG, Southern Railway. “The focus is on smuggling in the Ernakulam area,” said the cops.

The squad comprising S Shaji, asst sub-inspector; V A George, head constable and constables G Vipin and Sarin arrested the 20-year-old Anas H, resident of Poochakkal in Alleppey.

He was carrying the narcotic in a backpack. The arrest was made and the ganja seized under the provisions of NDPS Act.

“The accused was carrying ganja from Coimbatore for sale at various places in the state. Ganja has a lot of takers in the state and fetches a tidy sum,” said the cops.

The RPF has strengthened security measures in trains and railway stations as part of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.