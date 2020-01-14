BJP flays Kerala Assembly resolution against CAA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national leadership has lashed out at the state assembly’s unanimous resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). BJP national general secretary Arun Singh told reporters here that the state assembly’s resolution was against the Constitution and its sole purpose was vote bank politics.

“In Kerala, the Congress and the CPM have come together on one platform to oppose the CAA. If these parties continue to work against national interests, they will be wiped off from the country soon. They should instead work for the welfare of the state and its people,” Singh said. The BJP leader said Opposition parties were spreading lies over CAA even while knowing that the law does not affect any Indian citizen. Singh said BJP would conduct a massive countrywide campaign to connect with over 3 crore households to expose the misinformation surrounding CAA.

“Besides holding public meetings in over 1 lakh panchayats across the country, we will hold rallies in every district as part of our Sampark Abhiyaan. Over 10 lakh BJP workers will be associated with the campaign,” he added. Singh said the condition of minorities in countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was grim.

“In these three countries, we have not seen a single person from the minority community assuming a top constitutional post. But in India, members from minority communities have adorned top positions,” he added.

The BJP national general secretary also condemned the attack on party state secretary A K Nazeer while offering namaz inside a mosque in Idukki. Singh later inaugurated a campaign at the GPO here to send postcards to Prime Minister felicitating him. BJP workers took out a march to the secretariat to protest attack on party state secretary Nazeer allegedly by activists of SDPI and DYFI.

New state chief soon

Asked about the prospects of carrying out a pro-CAA campaign in the absence of a leader at the helm of the state unit, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said the party’s organisational polls will soon be over. “The process of electing district presidents has started and we will have a new state president within a month,” he added.