Centre’s financial aid needed to support LSD patients, govt tells HC

Lysosomal storage diseases (LSD) are a group of about 50 rare inherited metabolic disorders that result from defects in lysosomal function.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that it cannot raise funds on its own for free treatment of Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSD) -- a rare disease afflicting children in the state -- and financial assistance from the Centre is needed as a huge amount is needed for the treatment. The government submitted that the supply of drugs for enzyme replacement therapy has a huge financial implication for the exchequer. Therefore, it will become impossible for the state government to provide necessary budgetary allocation to purchase essential drugs for all government hospitals.

The submission was made in an affidavit filed in response to a petition seeking a directive to provide enzyme replacement therapy, free of cost to children suffering from LSD and implement the national policy for treatment for rare diseases in the state. According to the government, sssthe cost of treatment for a child for one year comes to `1 crore. It is estimated that there are now about 200 children in the state who require treatment for the rare condition. In the context of the current exorbitant price of the drug used for the therapy, the cost of providing medication free of cost will be huge. A sum of `50 lakh had already been provided by the government for the most deserving patients. The Centre could be directed to allocate necessary funds for treating rare diseases.

What is LSD?

Lysosomal storage diseases are a group of about 50 rare inherited metabolic disorders that result from defects in lysosomal function, usually as a consequence of deficiency of a single enzyme required for the metabolism of lipids, glycoproteins, or so-called mucopolysaccharides

