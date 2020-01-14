Home States Kerala

Kerala won’t implement CAA: Pinarayi Vijayan

Hitler had massacred Jews and revolutionaries of Germany, here, the Sangh is trying to annihilate Muslims and communists, said Pinarayi.

Published: 14th January 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the Constitution Protection Rally organised by the CPM in Kozhikode on Sunday | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The state government will not allow the Constitution (Amendment) Act (CAA) to be implemented in Kerala, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. While inaugurating the public rally against CAA organised by CPM district committee at the new bus stand in Thalasserry, he said the RSS and Sangh Parivar are trying to change India into a religious country. This cannot be allowed.

Sangh Parivar, which had played no part in the struggle for Indian independence, is tarnishing the Constitution of the country. Now, protests have been brewing in many places in the country and outside. People staged protests against CAA in the United States too, said Pinarayi.

What they are trying to implement in the country is the fascism of Hitler. Though Hitler had massacred Jews and revolutionaries of Germany, here, the Sangh is trying to annihilate Muslims and communists, said Pinarayi. He also trained his guns on the Congress party, saying the party has withdrawn from the joint agitation against the Act.

“Though the leaders of opposition had earlier expressed their willingness to join in the fight against CAA, they had stepped back due to mysterious reasons,” said Pinarayi. “The need of the hour is a united fight. The government is against the implementation of CAA,” he said. CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan read out the pledge against the CAA during the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan CAA Citizenship Amendment Act Kerala
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp