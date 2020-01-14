Kerala won’t implement CAA: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The state government will not allow the Constitution (Amendment) Act (CAA) to be implemented in Kerala, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. While inaugurating the public rally against CAA organised by CPM district committee at the new bus stand in Thalasserry, he said the RSS and Sangh Parivar are trying to change India into a religious country. This cannot be allowed.

Sangh Parivar, which had played no part in the struggle for Indian independence, is tarnishing the Constitution of the country. Now, protests have been brewing in many places in the country and outside. People staged protests against CAA in the United States too, said Pinarayi.

What they are trying to implement in the country is the fascism of Hitler. Though Hitler had massacred Jews and revolutionaries of Germany, here, the Sangh is trying to annihilate Muslims and communists, said Pinarayi. He also trained his guns on the Congress party, saying the party has withdrawn from the joint agitation against the Act.

“Though the leaders of opposition had earlier expressed their willingness to join in the fight against CAA, they had stepped back due to mysterious reasons,” said Pinarayi. “The need of the hour is a united fight. The government is against the implementation of CAA,” he said. CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan read out the pledge against the CAA during the meeting.