SSI killers could’ve stayed in Kerala: Cops

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two persons accused of murdering Tamil Nadu police officer Wilson at Kaliyikkavila could have stayed in Kerala side of the interstate border prior to committing the crime, said sources in the state police. The observation came on the basis of CCTV visuals collected from Neyyattinkara town and a mosque nearby. Police sources said the duo had reached the mosque by Wednesday afternoon and attended the congregational prayer.

This was corroborated by the CCTV visuals provided by the mosque officials. Later, the two went out after entrusting their bag with one of the persons, who stayed at the mosque. The police said the duo impersonated cloth merchants and requested the person to look after the bag till they return after having tea on January 9. The bag, the police said, had their clothes and was not taken back. It was handed over to the Tamil Nadu police.

The police assess that the murder could have been done after proper planning and the accused might have stayed inside Kerala border. “We are yet to ascertain this. But there are high chances that they had stayed in nearby places. We are now checking if the duo had got assistance from any locals in securing a place to stay,” said police source.