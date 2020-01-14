Home States Kerala

State panel to use 2015 voters’ list for local body polls amid criticism

The delimitation process which will be initiated soon, will add to the poll panel’s workload.

Published: 14th January 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 05:33 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission (SEC) will conduct the upcoming local body polls based on the voters’ list it had prepared for the 2015 civic body polls. The move has been made despite the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF urging the state panel to use the latest voters’ list prepared by the Election Commission of India for last year’s Lok Sabha elections. State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said the poll panel would hold a series of meetings with various political parties at the district level ahead of a thorough revision of the 2015 electoral roll.

“We’ll carry out a comprehensive revision of the 2015 electoral roll and political parties will have a major role in the exercise,” said Bhaskaran. According to the poll panel, the 2019 electoral roll used for the Lok Sabha elections has been prepared on the basis of booths in each assembly constituency. Local body polls are held onward basis and different wards of a local body fall under a booth in an assembly constituency. The SEC says preparing an electoral roll onward basis using the 2019 electoral roll will be a Herculean task. “If the 2019 electoral roll is used, door-to-door visits will have to be carried out to prepare a ward-based roll. This will be a time-consuming affair. Besides, the expense incurred for the exercise will be huge,” Bhaskaran said. The delimitation process which will be initiated soon, will add to the poll panel’s workload.

The UDF said the state poll panel’s decision to use the 2015 electoral roll would only serve to cause inconvenience to voters. The Opposition is also mulling legal recourse against the decision. “There will be scores of people in each ward who may have enrolled themselves in the 2019 electoral roll but their names will be missing in the 2015 voters list. No preparations were done by the government and poll panel despite knowing that the local body polls will have to be conducted this year,” said KPCC vice-president VD Satheesan.

‘Govt, poll panel to discuss’

Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen said the government would convey to the SEC the practical difficulties involved in going ahead with the 2015 voters’ list. Moideen said there has been no lapse on the part of the government. “Both the government and poll panel have shown alacrity regarding the local body polls. We have 9 to 10 months ahead and are hopeful of completing the task within that time,” he said.

Voters’ list

The draft voters’ list will be brought out on January 20 while the final list will be released on February 28. The voters’ list will be published on www.lsgelection.kerala. gov.in and at all local s e l f - g o v e r n m e n t institutions. A voter can enrol in the voters’ list from January 20, if he or she completes 18 years as on January 1, 2020. Application can be submitted through state election commission website and at local self-government institutions. The option for correction can be used till February 14.

Local body poll

The local body elections will be held by the end of October or the first week of November. The terms of the current civic bodies expire on November 11 and election will have to be held so that the new dispensation takes charge before that date.

