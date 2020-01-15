Home States Kerala

Car rams into crowd killing 4 at Irinjalakuda

Aloor police have registered a case against five persons for culpable homicide and arrested four people who were in the car during the time of the incident.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Four persons died as a speeding car rammed into a group of devotees who were returning after the Kavadi festival at Ayyappan temple at Thumboor near Aloor, Irinjalakuda, on Monday midnight. The deceased have been identified as Kannamthara Babu, 60, his son Bipin, 27, Perambilly Subran, 54, and his daughter Prajitha, 23, all natives of Kottenellur near Thumboor. 

Aloor police have registered a case against five persons for culpable homicide and arrested four people who were in the car during the time of the incident.

The arrested are Maliyekal Agnul, 21, Changanassery Dayalal, 20, Vengasheri Jofin, 20, and Erumakkattuparampil Rovin, 20. Agnul was the driver of the car. 

All of them are college students. The fifth person in the car could not be identified yet, police said.
According to Aloor SI K S Sushant, the driver of the car lost control and rammed the vehicle into the crowd that was walking alongside the road. “Though the car sped away after the accident, local people traced the vehicle and stopped it. 

The injured were taken to hospital by the local residents and the police,” he said.Babu, Bipin and Subran died on way to hospital while Prajitha succumbed to injuries at Daya Hospital in Thrissur on Tuesday morning, where she was undergoing treatment.

KSRTC bus mows down youth
Kottayam: A youth died when a speeding KSRTC bus rammed a motorcycle near the Baker Jn along MC Road on Tuesday. The deceased is Varghese Kuruvila, 24, a resident of Kizhakkalil house in Perumbaikkad here. According to police, the accident occurred around 2.50 pm near YWCA, along the stretch between Baker Junction and Nagampadam. 

Two die as car runs over them
Chengannur: TWO youths lost their lives after the bike on which they were travelling met with an accident on MC Road at Aramanappadi on Tuesday. The deceased are Ambadi Jayan, 20, son of M K Jayan, Edathileth, Karakkadu, Mulakkuzha; and Abhiraj, 19, son of Bhasi, Sriragam, Evoor, Haripad. They were returning after attending a job fair at the Government ITI. 

