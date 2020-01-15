Kozhikode: 100 BJP workers booked in Kuttiadi for hurting religious sentiments

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Kuttiady police on Tuesday booked around 100 BJP workers on charges of hurting religious sentiments in connection with a rally in support of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Kuttiady town. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by DYFI Kunnummal block committee alleging persons who attended the rally shouted slogans against Muslim community with an intention to hurt religious sentiments.

The police said cases were registered against around 100 persons who participated in the rally and efforts are on to trace the accused by checking the video footage of the protest.

The BJP had taken out a public rally in support of CAA at Kuttiady town, a Muslim-majority region, on Monday. But, merchants observed a half-day hartal against the programme by shutting their shops and staying away from the town till the rally ended.

Following which, the town remained deserted look, severely affecting the rally. The agitated BJP workers took out a march in the town and shouted slogans against Muslims. Later, videos of the rally went viral on social media. DYFI came up with a police complaint seeking action in the incident.

Meanwhile, police registered cases against seven persons on charges of attempting to close down shops forcefully as part of the half-day hartal.