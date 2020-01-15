Home States Kerala

Labour society won’t have access to crime records: Police to HC

CCTNS application is used by all state police forces in India. It was developed by TCS and YCS is the system integrator for the CCTNS of Kerala police.

Published: 15th January 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Police on Tuesday submitted before the High Court that the IT division of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) is not authorised to access Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) data or the software as part of ‘Blockchain passport verification’.

In an affidavit, the state police made it clear that no CCTNS data will be shared with ULCCS or any other extraneous agency. The police filed the affidavit in response to a petition filed by KPCC secretary Jyothikumar Chamakkala challenging the order granting the society access to the CCTNS network.
The court had stayed the order and the directive to pay `35 lakh to ULCC for completion of the concept for Blockchain-based police verification.

According to the petitioner, disclosure of any information regarding the citizen to a private party is against the privacy of the individual. As a consequence of the order issued by the state police chief, the entire information with the police can be accessed by the co-operative society which is under the control of CPM.

The affidavit stated that the ULCCS was instructed that after completing the development of the application, it should be transferred to the Kerala Police. The application shall be accessed and used by the system administrator of Kerala Police and the ULCCS shall have no access to the software. The earlier orders issued by the government have not been given effect till date.

CCTNS application is used by all state police forces in India. It was developed by TCS and YCS is the system integrator for the CCTNS of Kerala police. Though the blockchain-based passport verification application is developed by ULCCS, the society does not have access to the data held either by the passport verification application or the CCTNS application. “The misgiving that CCTNS data is being shared with ULCCS has arisen because of the typographical error in the order. To clarify all doubts and misunderstanding on the basis of the wrong wording, the state police chief issued a clarification order on January 10,” stated the affidavit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp