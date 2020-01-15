Plea to sue Kunhalikutty: Notice issued

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government on a petition seeking a directive to accord sanction to prosecute former Industries Minister PK Kunhalikutty and others in a corruption case relating to the illegal appointment of Ambili Jacob, sister of former minister Anoob Jacob.

The petitioner S Manimekhala of Thiruvananthapuram submitted that Ambili who did not have the required qualification and experience had been appointed marketing manager in 2012.