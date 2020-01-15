PT Ummer Koya, who took chess to masses in India, breathes his last at 69

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: PT Ummer Koya, 69, who was the international chess federation (Fide) vice-president from 1996 to 2006 and played a big role in promoting the sport in the country, passed away here on Tuesday.

Koya breathed his last at his residence in Krishna Menon Road, Panniyankara after prolonged illness. He is survived by wife Najma and children Nasiya Nona, Nadiya Nona and Najmal Rahman. The burial was held at Juma Masjid, Kannamparamba.

“Ummer Koya’s death is a big loss to Indian chess,” said CM Pinarayi Vijayan while condoling his death in a Facebook post.