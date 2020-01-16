Home States Kerala

62-year-old man hacks drunken son to death in Vadakkenchery

Mathai has been arrested and is being questioned by the police team led DySP K M Devassia at the Vadakkenchery police station. He will be produced in court on Thursday.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:12 AM

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 62-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his son to death after the latter created a ruckus in their house in an inebriated state at Paruvassery in Kannampra panchayat near Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district on Tuesday night.

Male nurse Basel, 36, of Mannamparambu house reportedly arrived at the house sozzled around 10.30 pm and picked up a quarrel with his mother and pushed her down, which led his father Mathai to hit him with an iron rod, killing him on the spot, Vadakkenchery police said.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, but it came to light only after Mathai went on his motorcycle to the house of Basel’s close friend Ramesh at Kollakode, which is one kilometre away, around 1.30 am. Mathai asked Ramesh to accompany him to his house, but did not inform him about Basel’s death at the time. Ramesh who came along with Mathai to the house saw Basel lying dead in a pool of blood and immediately informed the police. The police who arrived and took Mathai into custody.

According to the police, Basel arrived in a sozzled state and picked up a quarrel and pushed his mother Saramma to the ground. Basel who was a habitual drunkard then threatened to pull the pipe of the gas cylinder and set the house on fire. Mathai who was sleeping in the adjacent room woke up hearing the commotion and had heated arguments with the son. He then took an iron rod and hit Basel on the head which led to his death.

Mathai, who works in a shop run by a relative in Pattikad near Thrissur, used to go out in the morning and come home late in the evening. Basel was working as a nurse in Israel earlier but had been in his native place for the past one year. He was preparing to go to Spain  to work as a nurse. Mathai, wife Saramma and Basel were living in Paruvassery. The couple’s daughter is living in the Gulf with her husband and children. Basel was unmarried. The family, originally from Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district, came to Paruvassery only ten years ago.The postmortem was conducted at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

